Hailesboro - On Friday, March 26, 2021, Karen S. Bressette, loving wife, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 68.
Karen was born on October 16, 1952 in Gouverneur to Donald and Dorothy (Countryman) Infield.
She was a 1970 graduate of Gouverneur Central School. In 1972, she returned to Gouverneur Central School where she served as the payroll clerk for 41 years until her retirement.
Karen married Steve Bressette in January of 1977.
She enjoyed reading, traveling, and most of all, Karen loved spending time with friends and family, affectionately known as Aunt Karen to all. She also enjoyed 50’s and 60’s music and was active in the Gouverneur Chamber of Commerce.
Karen is survived by her husband Steve, her sister Christine Pike, sister-in-law Donna Infield, sister and brother-in-law Ann and Mike Maroun, mother-in-law Dorothy Bressette, nieces and nephews Amy (Al) Barr, Bill (Jen) Infield, Heather (Brian) Bailey, Kelli Lincoln, Meredith (Shawn) Lauderdale, several beloved great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a brother Stephen Infield, father-in-law Steve Bressette Sr., and brother-in-law Mike Pike.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 31st at 11:00 am with pastor Dave Hart officiating at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial to follow at Hailesboro Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Please observe public health precautions.
Memorial donations to honor Karen are encouraged to the Food Bank of Central New York or the Food Pantry for the Town of Fowler.
