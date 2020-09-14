POTSDAM – Karen S. Rivers, 55, a resident of Dayton Road, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday afternoon, September 12, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Karen was born on October 30, 1964 in Lowville, New York, the daughter of Donald G. and Barbara A. (Cook) Lustyik. She was a 1982 graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School and later achieved her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education at SUNY Potsdam.
While in college, she worked for Dr. Bassim in Potsdam. After graduating from college, she taught for a year and half at Norfolk Elementary School, before starting to teach with the New York State Department of Corrections. She retired in December 2019 from Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg after 31 ½ years of service. Karen was a member of the Norwood United Methodist Church, where she was active with the United Methodist Women. She was a longtime member of TOPS, the St. Lawrence County Power and Equipment Museum, and volunteer supporter of the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad. Karen loved to do scrapbooking and was a member of the Sassy Scrappers, affectionately known as the “Scrapaholics.” She enjoyed traveling, reading, doing crossword puzzles, flower gardening, and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her children, Alexandria “Alie” and Alexander “AJ” Rivers, both of Potsdam; her stepchildren, Kyle Rivers of Potsdam; Timmy Rivers of Ogdensburg; and Amanda (Brandon) Lawton of Ogdensburg; her grandchildren, Riley, Jayden, Kendall, Parker, Adelyn, and Cohen; her parents, Donald and Barbara Lustyik of Norwood; her sisters, Kelly Lustyik and Kaye (Brad) Sharlow, all of Norfolk; a niece, Avery Sharlow; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Lustyik on April 8, 1978.
Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam on Wednesday 12-3:00 PM and 6-9:00 PM. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam, with Brendon Hardy, officiating. Services will be attendance controlled and face coverings and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Lawrence County Power and Equipment Museum.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
