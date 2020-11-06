Our beloved mother, grandmother (mamaw), sister, aunt, teacher, and friend, Karen Thomas entered into the gates of heaven on Tuesday, November, 3, 2020 at the age of 68. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Watertown, on December 14, 1951, Karen was the daughter of James D. Sr. and Phyllis (Kelsey) Whitmore. She graduated from Indian River CSD in 1970. Karen went on to receive an Associates Degree from Jefferson Community College in 1972, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in 1974 from Cornell University.
Karen was very involved in 4-H throughout her youth. She was crowned Jefferson County Dairy Princess for 1971-1972.
In 1976 Karen married the love of her life, Joseph L. Thomas in Antwerp. Mr. Thomas passed away August 6, 1988 after 11 wonderful years of marriage.
Karen selflessly devoted her career to teaching students the importance of home economics. Her teaching career began in 1974 in Sackets Harbor, and then in 1982 to the General Brown school district. The impact she made on the lives of her students was immeasurable. Karen would eventually retire in 2007 after 33 amazing years of changing lives and truly making a difference.
Karen was very involved in FHA now known as FCCLA ( Family Career and Community Leaders of America) throughout her teaching career and after retirement. She held many different titles including advisor, state officer trainer, and NYS coordinator during her 40 years of involvement with the organization. Karen was inducted into the Leadership Hall of Fame for FCCLA in July. She was also a sister of a Teachers sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma.
Above all else, the most important thing to Karen was family. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s many sporting events, as well as sewing, baking for her family, friends, and neighbors, and watching Hallmark movies.
She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Amanda and Dennis Lynch of Theresa; her late husband’s son, Anthony (Kelly) Thomas of Herrings, Jay Thomas; her grandchildren, Alexis (Chris) Easter, Abigail Lynch (fiancee Matt Simpson), Alyson (Fred) Parker, Gabe Lynch, Kane Lynch; her great grandchildren, Kinsley Parker, Brayden Parker; and 2 step-grandchildren, Garrett Thomas and Kylie Thomas; two brothers Sterling Swartout (Janay) of California, and James Whitmore Jr. (Mindy) of Antwerp; a sister Lonetta Swartout of Cooperstown; a brother-in-law Michael Thornton (Robin) of Ft Myers FL; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister Jane Thornton.
A memorial service for Karen will be held 11 a.m. Monday November 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will be 2:00pm - 4:00pm and 7:00 - 9:00pm Sunday, November, 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to NYS FCCLA, Indian River ambulance squad or a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be made online at w ww.reedbenoit.com
