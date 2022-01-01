Karl D. Keller, 81, of Canton, NY passed away on December 23, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 3 at 12:00pm at the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St. Phoenix, NY.
Karl was born in Syracuse to Ralph and Ruth Keller on March 19, 1940. He graduated from Phoenix Central School in 1958, later earning a degree in Political Science from Hartwick College. Following college, he served in the US Navy as a Quartermaster on board the USS Berkeley from 1962-1965. Throughout his career Karl worked for both government agencies and private universities in the field of Human Resources. He enjoyed raising & training Labrador retrievers, hunting, singing in church choirs & Barbershop Chorus, as well as participating in local theater groups. Karl was an avid fan of Syracuse football & basketball. He cherished the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Karl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen (Potter)Keller of Canton, five daughters, ten grandchildren, one great grandson, three nieces and one nephew.
Memorial donations may be made to Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad 29 Elm St., Potsdam, NY 13676 or a charity of your choice.
