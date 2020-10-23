Karl E. VanVoorhis, 70, of 28050 Fox Creek Road, Cape Vincent, passed away suddenly on October 22, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
He was born on October 26, 1949 in Bellefontaine, OH, son of Jay and Cecile (Bach) VanVoorhis. He was one of eleven children and graduated from Bellefontaine High School in OH.
He entered the US Army on May 24, 1970 and was stationed at Fort Devens, MA. He served in Vietnam and was stationed in Germany before being transferred to Fort Drum. He was honorably discharged on December 4, 1973 and received the National Defense Service Medal, Veteran Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Marksmanship Badge.
While stationed at Fort Drum he met Grace Snider whom he married on October 28, 1971. The couple lived in Watertown until 1996, when they moved to their present home in Cape Vincent.
Grace was a teacher at Case Jr. Middle School in Watertown. She passed away June 2, 2011.
Karl was a maintenance mechanic and groundskeeper at Jefferson Community College for over 30 years, retiring in 2005.
He was an avid hunter and fisher. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and playing cards with his grandsons.
Among his survivors are his three children, Jennifer and Eddie Ennis, Cape Vincent, Susan and Scott Stanford and Karl and Yeon Hwa of GA; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his siblings, Charles, Phillip, Arthur and Everetta, and many nieces and nephews.
A calling hour will be held Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, October 26th at the Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hour at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will follow in Oswegatchie Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Three Mile Bay Fire Co. PO Box 419 Three Mile Bay 13693.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
