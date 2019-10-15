CARTHAGE- Karl O. Olsen, 96, 4580 Old State Rd., died on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home peacefully surrounded by his wonderful family and Hospice of Lewis County.
He was born in September 28, 1923 in Arendal, Norway and became a US Citizen. He was married to his beloved wife of 69 years, Eugenie Olsen, who predeceased him in 2015. Loving father of two daughters; Evelyn Jennette, Lancaster, S.C. and Sharon (Kevin) Christman, Carthage. Grandfather of seven; Catalina, Jacob, Elissa, and Rebecca, Brandie, David and Brenda and numerous great-grandchildren.
He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II; he then went on to become a Chiropractor in Freeport, Long Island until retiring to South Carolina. He spent his last 5 years in the care of his daughter, Sharon Christman, in Carthage.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral. Per his request his body was donated to the SUNY Upstate Medical University Anatomical Gift Program
A celebration of life will be held at the Carthage American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post -789. Donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 500 State St. Carthage. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
