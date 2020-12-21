Karon E. Holquist

Karon E. (Smith) Holquist, age 73, of Ogdensburg, NY, Passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Riverledge Nursing Home, Ogdensburg. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Karon is survived by her children; Robert D. Compo (Tina Ashley) of Ogdensburg, NY, and Joyce Ann LeDuc of Ogdensburg, NY, grandchildren; Joshua Compo, Jordan D. Compo, Sedona Compo, Adrianna Compo, Tonya Remi, Tristin Remi, Johnathan Kelley, Tyler Alley, and Jordan Alley, and twelve great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents and a sister Donna J. Hitsman.
Karon was born on June 10, 1947, the daughter off Murton D. and Anna J. (Brabant) Smith. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy where she graduated in 1965. She went on to attend St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing from 1972 to 1975. She first went to work for the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center on September 11, 1975 as a Registered Nurse II Supervisor of children and youth. She retired on June 16, 2002. Karon also worked at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center and United Helpers Nursing Home. Karon is in the book “Who’s Who Among American Nurses.”
Karon married Roger B. Holquist on December 20, 1988 in Morristown, NY. He predeceased her on January 8, 2008. She enjoyed spending time at home on the St. Lawrence River, being with her family, friends, and cousins, shopping, bowling, and dancing. She was a member of the Ogdensburg VFW and AMVETS.
Donations may be made in Karon’s memory to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.