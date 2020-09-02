Kate Del Signore

Kate was a woman of grace and dignity. She was soft spoken but strong in her convictions. She loved her career as a reading and writing teacher, primarily at Momot Elementary School in Plattsburgh NY. She was committed to helping children read and write effectively using children’s literature and the children’s own written expression.
Kate loved her home on Cumberland Head. It was the culmination of many of her design ideas and became a showpiece for her perennial gardens. She was never happier then when she was planting, splitting or dead heading her flowers.
Kate loved the Jardin Botanique in Montreal. This was her paradise. It was a sanctuary and stimulated the planting and management of her own flower gardens. Her visit of a lifetime to Monet’s Gardens in Giverny, France, informed her gardening and the landscapes and still-life pastel paintings she created.
Simple pleasures for Kate: Coffee and a chocolate croissant. A glass of wine. Fresh flowers (always) in her home. Painting classes in Vermont with her painting friends. Classical and jazz music at home and in live performances. Lunch or dinner with family, friends and neighbors. Time spent with her many friends in Plattsburgh.
Kate accepted her diagnosis of Parkinson’s with a determination to try interventions to slow her progression. When her physical movement declined she continued to enjoy the remaining simple pleasures. At the end of her life her smile and occasional humorous comments helped us all to transition with her. The last two years of her life were lovingly assisted by her care givers, Kim and Wanda. Hospice provided quality compassionate care for Kate. Her sister Pat was a steady support and comfort during the entire end stage of her life. Michael’s family provided comfort and support to him and to Kate.
Kate is survived by her husband Michael and her sister Patricia Ritter. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters in law: Alicia and David Bach, Martin and Sharon Del Signore and Thomas and Terry Del Signore. She has numerous nieces and nephews who were dear to her.
She was pre -deceased by: her daughter, Julia Del Signore, her father, William Nolan, a brother Daniel Nolan and a sister Sandra Nolan, her mother and step father, Maureen and Lyle Johnston and her father and mother in law, Guido and Rosemary Del Signore.
Kate surrounded herself with flowers throughout her life. If you are inclined to send flowers you might, instead, send a donation to the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Children’s Library, 229 Washington St., Watertown NY 13601. It is a place that she loved as a child and revisited during recent times in Watertown. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
There will not be any services. Keep Kate in your thoughts.
