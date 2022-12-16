Kate Stella Sheldon, known by those who loved her as Stella, left with a passing thundersnow in true upstate NY fashion in the early morning of Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was 98 years, 11 months, and 25 days old when she departed in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Stella actively pursued her education and graduated from Adams High School in 1941. In 1942 she married Donald Lee O’Connor and the two began their family of 7. In 1966 Stella earned her LPN, the hardest thing she’d ever done by her own recollection, and pursued a career as a nurse. She divorced Donald in 1975, and married Lymon Amos Sheldon in 1978. After Lyman’s passing in 1987, Stella dedicated her life to caring for aging neighbors, special needs children, and supporting her community, earning the “Outstanding Senior Citizen” award in 2002.
Stella is remembered for her gardens, massive family meals, gorgeous needlework, skills in card games, and infinite patience. Whether she was serving as an English teacher in Poland, exploring the world with her children, or volunteering in her community, Stella was always finding ways to learn, engage, and love those around her.
Stella was predeceased by her parents Rose Nowakowski and Gregor Rubick; brother Frank Rubik; sister Jennie Dine; half-sisters Margaret (Raymond) Volpe and Mayme Kaban; half brothers Joseph Rubick, Michael Kaban and George Kaban; sons Douglas O’Connor and Charles O’Connor; daughter Melody O’Connor; husbands Donald O’Connor and Lyman Sheldon; daughter in law Gail (John) O’Connor; and step children James “Jim” Sheldon and Joanne Sheldon.
Stella is survived by her brother Edward “Andy” Rubick, her sons Gerald “Jerry” O’Connor, John O’Connor, and Donald O’Connor, her daughter Kathy (Rick) Janssen, her daughters in law Sally (Charles) Wisner O’Connor and Mary (Jerry) O’Connor, her stepdaughters Julie Salatti and Joyce Peebles, 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and a vast collection of nieces, nephews, cousins, and step family.
A celebration of her life will be held in Summer 2023 at a location and time yet to be decided.
If you would like to honor the memory of Stella, please plant and care for something that will grow, or support a charity that cares for those in need in our world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.