EDWARDS – Katherine Almina Wagner, Sr. age 100, of Edwards, passed away on June 23, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours will be at French Funeral Home, Edwards on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Her funeral mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Edwards on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Burial in the Hermon Cemetery will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
