WEST CARTHAGE – Katherine Davis, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, November 7, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Katherine was born on May 19, 1951 in Lowville, New York, the eldest of seven children of Charles “Pat” and Susanna (Hoffman) Gaffney. In 1969, she graduated from Lowville Academy. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the Upstate University School of Nursing.
She retired from Carthage Area Hospital as the Director of Nursing over 30 dedicated years of service.
On January 1, 1982 she married Richard R. Davis in Carthage.
Kathy was a founding member of the West Carthage Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was also involved with the Carthage Area Rescue Squad and the NNYFD Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Girl Scouts of America and provided CPR training with the American Red Cross.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; five children, Heather (Francis) Briant of Adams Center; Roy (Wanda) Davis of Theresa; Christine (Tommy) Bond of Missouri; Matthew (Kelly) Canell of Carthage; and Holly (Clarence) Bunch of Michigan; five siblings, Melissa (Keith) Adams of Little York, NY; Charles (Debra) Gaffney of Lowville; Mary (Devere) Rumble of Copenhagen; Lucinda (Raymond) Lear of Watertown; and Kelly (Ricky) Swem of Carthage; 11 grandchildren, Thea, Wyatt, Walker, Roy, Tosha, Trisha, Magen, Kane, Alexis, Damian and Gabriel; 3 great-grandchildren, Owen, Bailey and Saphira; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A brother-in-law, Frank (Billi Jo) Davis, Alabama; and a sister-in-law, Linda Ward, Carthage.
She is predeceased by her parents, Charles “Pat” and Susanna Gaffney and a brother, Patrick H. Gaffney.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating and co-officiating Chaplain Matt Gump.
Memorial donations in Kathy’s memory can be made to West Carthage Fire Department at 61 High St, Carthage, NY 13619.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.