COPENHAGEN – Katherine E. “Kathy” Harmych, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Care Facility in Lowville, NY, where she had been a resident since 2015. Born in Lowville on March 15, 1956, the daughter of Peter & Mae Brink Harmych. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School and BOCES, before becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was employed by the Lewis County Residential Care Facility for almost 35 years. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her many nieces and nephews. She loved to take trips to the casinos, visiting Atlantic City and Las Vegas.. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses; Mike & Sherry Harmych, Copenhagen, Terry & Donna Harmych, Pillar Point and Sue Harmych, Great Bend. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy was predeceased by her parents Peter and Mae Brink Harmych, her brother Ronnie Harmych and his wife Theresa, and her sister, Helen Bowman, died in 2013. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Katherine E. “Kathy” Harmych
March 15, 1956 - May 21, 2022
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.