POTSDAM – Katherine “Kay” Briggs, 95, widow of Robert L. Briggs and longtime resident of Potsdam, more recently of Partridge Knoll passed away late Thursday evening, February 4, 2021 at the Lapointe Adult Home in Russell.
A native of Saskatchewan, Canada, Kay worked for many years as a social worker for the St. Lawrnece County Department of Social Services. She was a member of the Universalist Unitarian Church in Canton and active with the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
She is survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada and the United States, as well as numerous friends in the North Country, all of whom loved her dearly.
At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.