Katherine (Kay) M. Carey, 83, residing in Bryan, Texas since 1982, previously resided in Cape Vincent, Sackets Harbor & Watertown NY passed away peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021. She is survived by 5 children, one brother, one sister and 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Kay is predeceased by both parents, one son and one sister. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be given to the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting https://hallofflame.org/
