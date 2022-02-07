Katherine (Kitty) Risler Irish

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.