Katherine M. Smith, 86, Burrville, widow of Richard J. Smith, passed away August 15th, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Services will be private. There are no calling hours.
Mr. and Mrs. Smith were owners and operators of Burrville Fuels for many years retiring in 1998.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
