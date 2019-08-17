Katherine M. Smith, 86 of Burrville, and widow of Richard J. Smith, passed away Thursday August 15th, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Per Katherine’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held for the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara J. Smith (Mike Berkman), Watertown, her son Martin T. Smith (Lori Giverson), Mexico, NY; her very special grandson who gave her great joy, Garry A. (Carrie) Platt, Jr., Shiocton, WI and her great grandson Zane Platt; many nieces and nephews and many dear friends from over the years.
Katherine was predeceased by her parents, her husband Richard, her sister Eva Ashley and two brothers Norman and Nelson Hale.
She was born January 10, 1933 in New Berlin, NY, a daughter to Neil and Barbara Collier Hale. She graduated from Hermon School in Hermon NY and attended the Watertown School of Commerce.
Katherine married Richard J. Smith July 26, 1952 in the Rectory of Holy Family Church. Mr. and Mrs. Smith moved to Burrville in December of 1954 where they raised their children. Dick worked for his father at Smith Oil Service. Dick and Kathy later bought Smith Oil which became Burrville Fuels and operated the business for many years. Katherine also worked in the Watertown City School District and Jeff-Lewis BOCES as a teacher’s assistant for many years.
Mrs. Smith was a member of the Town of Watertown Fire Department Auxillary. She enjoyed gardening, genealogy, and antiques. She loved her family dearly, always putting there needs ahead of her own. She enjoyed the company of her friends and always had time for them
Katherine’s family would like to thank the Town of Watertown Ambulance Squad, the Cleveland Medical Transport and her many friends and neighbors for their support and kindness.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Watertown Ambulance Squad, PO Box 170, Watertown, NY 13601.
