LOWVILLE – Katherine Rozanski, 100, of E. State Street died early Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020
She was born on June 17, 1920 in Lowville the daughter of Earl R. Bruce and Myrtle Carpenter Bruce. She graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1938. Katherine was employed by Attorney Dwight Dudo, by Lewis County Department of Social Services from 1939 -1951, as a stenographer for National Abstract Corporation where she was a partner and typist for many years.
Katherine married Clemens Rozanski, owner of the National Abstract Corporation. He died on July 11, 1990.
Survived by three children, her son, Lynn (Linda) Rozanski, Lowville; her daughters, Susan (Robert) Washburn, Little Falls; and Sharon (Joseph) Alfone, Liverpool; her five grandchildren, Matthew, Angela, Michael, Adam, and Nathan; her five great grandsons; her four great granddaughters; several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her two sisters, Marian Bruce, Charlotte Titone, and her brother, Earl Robert Bruce.
Katherine was a life long member of the Lowville Baptist Church.
A spring graveside service will be at Beaches Bridge Cemetery with Rev. Leon Runner Pastor, of the Lowville Baptist Church, officiating. Memorials in Katherine’s name may be made to: A Charity of one’s choice.
On-line sympathy note may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.