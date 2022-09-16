Kathleen Ann Thornhill Cassel passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022 in Syracuse, NY at the age of 78. She was born in Watertown, NY on January 20, 1944, where she lived with her mother and step-father. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Masters in Library Science and retired as Director of the Potsdam Public Library in 1999 after 30 years. Following retirement she stayed involved with the Library as a volunteer.
A woman of faith, Kathleen was a practicing Roman Catholic. She was a member of the Lions Club and former member of Toastmasters. She enjoyed poetry, art, painting & drawing and reading.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Stefanie Cassel of Fayetteville; and three beloved grandchildren, Amelia, Olivia and Lydia Cassel.
Calling hours will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville.
