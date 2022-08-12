Kathleen Anna Luffman, 82 (formerly of Watertown, NY) peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 6, 2022, after her brief battle with COVID.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your local Alzheimer’s Association or Parkinson’s Association.
Her husband, Norman Roy Luffman, passed before her on February 19, 2020, after 62 years of marriage. Kathleen then resided at Avalon Memory Care Facility in Arlington, TX, due to advanced Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
Kathleen was born December 22, 1939, to Leo and Mary Konzem. She leaves behind daughter, Deborah Corley and husband, Robert; son, Stephen Luffman and fiancé, Valerie More; and daughter, Dionne Luffman. She also leaves 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
After graduating from Immaculate Heart Academy (now IHC), Kathleen worked for over 28 years at New York Telephone Company in Watertown (now Verizon) when she retired and shortly after moved to Fort Worth, TX, to take care of her elderly mother who passed in June 2001. She then worked full-time for Southwest Bank for 5 years and was an active member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 569 for many years. Kathleen also volunteered many hours for Wings of Hope Equitherapy, Ronald McDonald House, DFW Veterans Cemetery, Alzheimer’s Association, and Bass Performance Hall as well as knitting baby hats for hospital premies and crocheting afghans for family, friends, and nursing homes.
Kathleen’s friendly and loving persona will be deeply missed by many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.