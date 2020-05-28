MASSENA – Kathleen E. Forrest, 91, of 40 Talcott Street, passed away Monday morning, May 25, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
Kathleen was born March 7, 1929, the daughter of the late Edward and Myrtle (Deon) Snyder. She worked in the cafeteria at Twin Rivers School retiring in after 27 years of service.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Kathy Forrest of Massena; her son, Michael Forrest of Ayer, Massachusetts; her granddaughter, Chantal Forrest; and her brother, Leon Forrest of Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, William J. Forrest on June 13, 1985; a son, James W. Forrest on August 9, 2000; her siblings, Lawrence, William, Lois, and Edna.
At her request, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Massena Humane Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
