Kathleen G. Carr, age 61, resident of Albion for most of her life, passed away Friday at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Kathleen was born February 19, 1958 in Oswego, the daughter of Gerald and Beverly Cramer LeBlanc. She graduated from APW High School in 1976 and received her Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Oswego. Kathleen married Timothy Carr on March 9, 2003. She owned Women’s Health Works in Pulaski for five years. She also owned a hair salon in Altmar for many years and she taught cosmetology at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. She also substituted at APW and Sandy Creek schools. Kathleen was a member of the Union Church in North Mexico.
Surviving are husband, Tim, parents, Gerald and Beverly LeBlanc of Virginia, three daughters, Sarah (Peter) Caufield of Sandy Creek, Danielle (Tom) Whitham of Pulaski and Bree-Anne Carr of Utica, two sons, Matthew (Tammy) Collins of Redfield and Adam Collins (Misty Mattson) Redwood, four sisters, Denise Trudell of Williamstown, Patti Patterson of Virginia, Penny Walker of Mexico and Susan Shoemaker of Pennsylvania, one brother Stephen Patterson of Florida, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by one brother, Ernest Patterson, Jr. in 2003.
A celebration of Kathleen’s life will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 17th at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski with spring burial at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
