Massena: Kathleen H. Slater (Meyers) age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Massena Memorial Hospital. There will be no public calling hours or funeral services.
Kathleen was born on February 10, 1926 in Massena, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Meyers. She, along with brothers, Frank Jr. and Edward, and sisters, Mary, and Jane all attended Sacred Heart School. A Massena High graduated in 1943, Kathleen played basketball, was a cheerleader and served as assistant editor of the yearbook. She excelled in typing and bookkeeping. Kathleen married Walter Slater and he predeceased her in 1992.
She was motivated to succeed in business, influenced by her father Frank Meyers (Purple Heart WWI), who founded the AFL Steelworker Union at Alcoa, Massena, NY. Serving as its first Union President.
Kathleen served as a legal secretary for lawyers Fisk and Fisk, Fairport, NY, then 15 years for Harter Seechrest and Enory, Rochester Midtown Tower in estate Settlement.
Kathleen was a volunteer at Massena Library, was an avid reader, and walked the John Storie Trail. She regularly attended Church, and is survived by her son, Stephen Slater of Massena. She was predeceased by a son Walter Slater in 2006.
Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
