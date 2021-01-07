Kathleen “Kakie” Ann Beattie was born on March 7, 1932 to Edgar and Alida Kelly in Odgensburg, NY. She went to be with Our Lord on December 26, 2020. Kakie was married to James “Jimmy” Beattie in January of 1953. She earned a nursing degree in 1953 and began a lifelong career of caring for others. She was predeceased by her husband Jimmy (1983), her son James “Jay” (2013), her sister Jean Donoghue, and brother Donald “Dee” Kelly. She is survived by her sister, Sister James Marie of Watertown, NY, son Jerry (Karen), daughter Sally (Tom) Cadigan, grandchildren Erin (Sam) Street, Kelly and Ryan (Maya) Cadigan, and Autumn (Brian Verscharge), Jason, and Brittany Beattie, great-grandchildren Conrad and Veda Street, sister-in-law Caroline Kelly, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. No services are planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.