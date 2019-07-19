Kathleen Lily Siddons July 30, 1925 to December 26, 2018. She is predeceased by her one true love, husband Geoffrey Jan. 10, 1925 to Jan. 11, 2009 and their son Bernard Matthew, Geoff and Kit will be laid to rest alongside their son in Brownville cemetery at 1 pm on July 27 with a graveside memorial service officiated by Mother Nina Hutchinson from St Paul’s episcopal church. Anyone wishing to attend will be welcomed. Their children will take this occasion to celebrate their life and legacy.
Kit and Geoff were born in Sheffield, England where they met and were married in May 1948. Soon after, they immigrated to Canada in pursuit of better economic opportunities. While in Canada ,Geoff worked at Canadian Steel and attended night school. They also had their first 3 children. During their life’s journey they moved to and lived in Watertown, Brownville, and Liverpool NY before settling in North Carolina. Whille living in Watertown and Brownville they had 5 more children and were involved with Little Theatre, their church, and numerous activities with their children. They co-owned a campground in Little Goose Bay where they enjoyed many summers. After their move to NC, they made a home that was warm and inviting to all their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Geoff and Kit also traveled and enjoyed trips across the US, England, and Europe. They shared a love of family, music, art, nature, and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. Kathleen was the heart of the family who taught us steadfastness, thrift, practicality, and unselfishness. Geoff was a dreamer, creator, and builder. He was also a great storyteller who could bring words to life. They were a perfect example of lives well lived with grace and humility through hardships and triumphs. As well as their son Bernard, Kathleen is predeceased by three sisters and a brother while Geoff leaves behind a sister. They are survived by sons Michael (Catherine), John, Robert (Andrea), David (Jennifer), and Christopher and daughters Laura McCarthy (Timothy) and Victoria Jahanbani (John) as well twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
