SOUTH COLTON—Funeral services for 61 year old Kathleen M. Cook, a resident of 3 Morgan Camp Road, South Colton, will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Burial will be held in the Stark Cemetery, South Colton. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the services at 2 p.m. Mrs. Cook passed away early Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 37 years, Randy, South Colton; a son, Lawrence William and Alene Cook, Saranac Lake; two daughters, Jessica Shorette, Potsdam and Randi-Lee Cook and Matt Planty, Colton; her beloved six grandchildren, Dalys, Kieana, Ben, Ema, Isabella and Madison. Kathleen is also survived by three brothers, Richard Chase, North Carolina; Rodney Chase, Heuvelton and Tim Chase, North Carolina; her two sisters, Bonnie and Scott Keller, Florida and Liza and Bob Baxter, Massena as well as several nieces and nephews.
Born in Canton, NY on November 22, 1958 to the late Lawrence and Mildred Hammond Chase, Kathleen married Randy L. Cook on September 18, 1982. She worked many years as a cook, working at Ruth’s Tavern, John’s Country Kitchen, Green’s Country Inn, Lorna’s Diner as well as at the Stillwater Hunting Club, Middle Branch. Kathleen was also employed at Rose Hill in Massena. She enjoyed cooking meals for people and in her spare time enjoyed sewing. She found her most enjoyment however spending time with her family and friends. Memorial Donations in Kathleen’s memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley or to the Richard E. Winters Cancer Treatment Center in Ogdensburg. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Kathleen M. Cook.
