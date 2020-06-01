Kathleen M. Davis, 70, of Theresa, NY, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the home of her daughter & son in law, Scott & Deborah Skeldon in Vine Grove, KY.
Kathy was born June 12, 1949 daughter of Francis (Pete) and Norma (Kentner) Kelley, Lowville, NY. She initially was a bookkeeper for Dicob Sales and Services, Massey Ferguson dealership. For several years, Kathy managed Antlers Tavern and Last Chance Saloon in Lowville with her husband, Paul Davis and later a used car sales business. She was a member of the Gouverneur American Legion and Lowville VFW auxiliaries. Kathy was an avid reader and really loved country music, particularly the “moldy oldies.” Kathy is survived by her daughter & son in law, Deborah (Scott) Skeldon; two grandchildren, Kyle Burr and Mikayla (Chase) Cummings; longtime companion, Colin (Cork) Bartlett; two step sons, Jeffrey (Terri) Davis, Fred; two step daughters, Paula, Jamie, a stepg granddaughter Danielle; nine brothers & sisters, John (Mary) Kelley, Sue Kelley, Diane (Patrick) Reape, Teresa (Chris) Clark, Donald (Billy Coon Kelley, Michael (Windy) Kelley, Lori (Steve) Wilcox, Peter (Lisa) Kelley, Jody (Mack) Ford; and several nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Paul Davis; step daughter, Debbie Davis; brothers, David Kelley, Robert Kelley; and a sister, Jean Marie Kelley. Arrangements are with Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY, no calling hours or services. Burial and a celebration of her life will be on a date to be determined in Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion, 163 E. Main St., Gouverneur, NY 13642 in Kathy’s memory.
