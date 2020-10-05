Kathleen M. “Kathy” Allen, Watertown, passed away at her residence Wednesday, September 30th. She was 66 years old.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Born in Watertown July 24, 1954, Kathleen was a daughter to Robert and Shirley (Roy) Slate. She was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Central, and worked as a bus driver for Freeman Bus, Watertown, for several years.
On August 31, 1974 she married Michael Allen at Watertown’s Holy Family Church.
Kathy was a member and Facebook Administrator for the 4-wheelers club “OOC.”
Kathy may not have lived long, but her life was no less well-lived. She loved the outdoors and lived for family, friends, and camp. Kathy was a devoted wife and mother to her husband, children and grandchildren. As a football and four wheeling enthusiast, she was prepared for game day and riding on a whim. Her home was warm and welcoming, always without judgement, understanding that everyone is on their own journey through life. Friends could come to her home and would leave feeling nourished by the perfect combination of love, good company and chaos.
Making memories and capturing them with a photo was her top priority. She loved a hard political debate and always stood her ground. Kathy was a deeply spiritual person who trusted in God’s wisdom and grace.
Kathy (Beak) Allen was a one of a kind person. Her passion and fire for life has touched many, many people far and wide. She will be missed fiercely by all. The memories of Kathy will burn bright in our hearts forever.
Besides her husband, Michael, Kathy is survived by her children, Teri and Jay Smithers of Manlius, Michael Jr. and Megan Allen of Watertown; her grandchildren, Sean Smithers, Caitlyn Smithers, Gavin Allen, Makayla Allen; and her siblings, Robert “Bob” Slate of Central Square, Marylou Ewasko of Vermont, James “Jim” Slate of Watertown.
So we don’t look at the troubles we can see not; rather, we fix our gaze on things that cannot be seen. For the things we see now will soon be gone, but the things we cannot see will last forever. 2 Corinthians 4:18 NLT
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
