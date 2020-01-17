On November 21st Kathleen O’Hara Diehl left our earth and she left it a more beautiful place in every way. Her garden was a glorious paradise - teeming with flora and fauna. Fat squirrels, zipping hummingbirds and birds of every species flocked to the Eden she created. Year after year it brought her sustaining joy. She nurtured her garden as she did her family.
Kathy was an active and involved mother to John, Dave and Trish. She coached softball, went to football games and attended earsplitting band recitals. She was a loving mom to a small tribe of brown kitties over the years.
Kathy worked at the Oregon Bank in downtown Lake Oswego and spent the remainder of her career as the office manager at Cornforth Consultants.
Traveling was one of Kathy’s favorite things and she and her husband Russ went on many lovely trips to Europe. She adored Paris but was just as happy in Cannon Beach. Holidays were her favorite times of all. We have all received countless gifts, exquisitely wrapped and chosen with such care that we felt her love in every one.
Kathy leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Russ Diehl; her children John Bushnell (Michelle), David Bushnell (Kristin), her daughter Trisha Anderson, and stepsons Doug Diehl (Renee) and Mike Diehl (Bernadette). Her beloved grandchildren Lauren, Mollie, Bryant, Brett and Olivia already miss her dearly. She is survived by her beloved sisters Suzie Fiaschetti, Mary Stocker, Shayne McWilliams and brother Mike O’Hara in upstate New York where she grew up. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Veronica O’Hara.
Kathy will remembered on her birthday, January 10, 2020 at the Lake Grove Presbyterian Church.
