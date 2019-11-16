Kathleen S. Lee, 91, Watertown and formally from Mannsville passed away Tuesday, November 12th at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident since January, 2016.
A memorial service will be held at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Saturday, November 23rd at 1:00 pm with Pastor Gary George officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11am – 1pm at the funeral home. Spring burial will be held in the Woodside Cemetery.
Kathleen was born April 21, 1928, a daughter to Irving and Grace Smith. She married Alden Lee on June 4, 1949, Alden passed away January 9, 1986.
She worked for several years on the family farm in Mannsville until it was sold in 1975. Kathleen was a member of the Belleville Fire Department Auxiliary, Adams Village Baptist Church, Eastern Star Chapter 136 and a 59 year member of the Patrons of the Husband, “The Grange”.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Gary (Cindy) Lee, Mannsville; a daughter, Mary Miles, Flordia; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Patrica) Lee, Adams; Jennifer Lee, Sandy Creek; Jessica (Todd) Mesler, Adams; Katie Lee, Fla; Kaycee (Andy) Ondrasek, Rodman; Krista (Glen) Decker, Adams; Kody (Tyesha Webb) Lee, Mannsville; Nicki Lucas, Ashley Lucas and Brianna. She is also survived by her brother, Charles (Pat) Smith, sister-in-law, Marian Smith, son-in-law, Ronald VanEpps and several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Richard Abrams, her daughter, Shirley VanEpps, a son, Michael Lee, Sr., sister, Doris Countryman and a brother Wilbert Smith.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Belleville Fire Department Auxiliary. Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
