Kathlyn F. “Kathy” Beal, 57, of Malone and formerly of Canton, NY, died in her sleep on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home. She is survived by two daughters, her mother Carolyn O’Connor and a brother Dan O’Coonor of Mass.
A private ceremony will be held for the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Canton Church & Community Program.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.