Kathlyn McCarthy Sullivan a resident of Lake Placid and the Villages Fl passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 9. “Kay” was born in Potsdam , NY on Dec 15, 1924 and graduated from State University of New York at Potsdam. She was a life-long teacher and learner; she taught at Lowville Academy, St. Mary’s School in Potsdam and at Colton-Pierrepont and Parishville-Hopkinton schools.
Kay retired in 1984 from over 30 years of teaching and was awarded Teacher of the Year by New York State near the end of her career. Kay was a member of Kappa Delta Gamma and League of Women Voters. She was also president of the Altar Rosary Society at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam. In addition, Kay served as an adjunct professor at State University at Potsdam.
Kay was married to George W. Sullivan in 1948 and they enjoyed 66 years of a fulfilling marriage before George’s passing in 2015. Those who knew them knew that family and faith were fundamental aspects of their lives. Both George and Kay were members of the St Vincent de Paul Society in Lady Lakes, Florida.
Although Kay split her time between Florida and New York, she always felt Lake Placid was home and was most grateful for her close friendships through church and community activities.
Kay is survived by three sons: John (Betty) Rochester, Mike (Diane) Colorado Springs, Chris (Marlies) Colorado Springs, Rochester and Lake Placid and daughter Ann Charlebois (Dan) Canton. The Sullivans have five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter Kathlyn Felix of Norwood, NY
Kay was a devout Catholic; a parishioner at St. Agnes in Lake Placid and St. Timothy in Lady Lake, Florida. Calling Hours will be held Friday October 23rd from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the M. B. Clark, inc. Funeral Home in Lake Placid, NY. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Lake Placid, NY on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam, NY at the convenience of the family.
In celebration of Kay’s life, please consider supporting local efforts where Kay showed an interest including the Lake Placid Sinfonietta, the Garden Club of Lake Placid.
The M.B. Clark, Inc., Funeral Home, 2310 Saranac Ave, Lake Placid, NY is in charge of arrangements. Friends are invited to share a memory, upload a photograph or view the service online at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.