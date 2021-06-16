Kathryn A Duger, 92 of Lacona passed away June 9, 2021 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation in Carthage, NY.
Born June 5, 1929 in Turin, NY to Stanley and Eva (Snyder) Kingsbury. She attended school in Boonville before moving to the Fulton Area, where she graduated from Fulton High School in 1945. She attended Oswego State Teachers College for 2 years. Kathryn married Maynard Duger in April of 1948. She lived in Fulton and worked for the Fulton City School District until moving to Boylston in 1982. She volunteered at the Friendship Shoppe in Sandy Creek for over 30 years. She also worked for the Oswego County Election Board as an Election Inspector in Boylston for many years. She was a member of the Sandy Creek Order of the Eastern Star and Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are her son Jeffery (Doris) Duger, Boylston, foster daughter Wendy Rogers, Scottsdale AZ., two granddaughters, Valerie (Steve) Butler and Jessica Duger and one great granddaughter Winter Hilliker
Burial will be private. Donations may be made in her honor to the Friendship Thrift Shoppe or Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.