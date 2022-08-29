Lyons Falls- Kathryn A. (Krug) Marmon, 91, of Franklin St., widow of Richard L., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford, where she was admitted on August 27, 2022.
Kathryn was born on the Krug homestead farm, on Plummer Road, High Market, on June 15, 1931, a daughter of Stephen and Agnes Bigda Krug. Later she moved to Lyons Falls with her family, receiving her education at Lyons Falls Central School.
Mrs. Marmon always possessed a strong work ethic; during her childhood she was first employed in picking crops on a farm near Lyons Falls. While in high school she was employed at Lloyds Diner of Lowville and later, Kathryn was employed for many years, concurrently, at the Port Leyden Knitting Mill, Mercer’s Dairy, the Victory Store and at Falls Pharmacy, all of Lyons Falls.
Lastly, for over 25 years until the present time Mrs. Marmon was employed as a caretaker and baker for the late Mrs. Katherine D.W. Findlay and her family, at Adirondack League Club, Old Forge. Kathryn was planning to report to work at the league club, on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Kathryn was previously married to John B. “Jack” Munger, of Port Leyden. On November 28, 1959, Kathryn was married to Richard L. Marmon, at St. Martin’s Church, Port Leyden. In 1960, the couple moved to their present home. Mr. Marmon, owner and operator of Marmon Auto Service and Towing, passed away on May 28, 1997.
She was a member of St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls. In addition to working and keeping busy, Kathryn enjoyed fishing, attending garage sales and finding a bargain at auctions. In later years Mrs. Marmon found enjoyment in volunteering for functions sponsored by St. John’s and St. Martin’s Churches Altar and Rosary Society.
Kathryn is survived by three daughters and sons in law, Christine (Jerry) Gydesen, Lyons Falls, Bonnie (Richard) Mueller, Middleville and Kimberly (Michael)l Teal, Brantingham; grandchildren, Tabitha (Robert) Foll, Ava, David (Jennifer) Mueller, Fairfield, NY, Mandy (Jason) Teal-Kilmer, Hanover, MD, John (Ashley) Teal, Brantingham; great grandchildren, Courtney, Cheyenne, Gregory, Kimberlie, Ethan, Lena, Vera, Allie and Jack; two brothers, Joseph (Marie) Krug, Calis Maine and Harold “Butch” Krug, Lyons Falls. Also surviving is her companion, Harold Reape, Glenfield.
Calling hours are Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. -10:45 A.M. with a prayer service at 10:45 A.M., all at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. at St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls, where Rev. Lawrence Marullo, pastor will officiate. Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s and St. Martin’s Churches Alter & Rosary Society, in care of Chris Chaufty, P.O. box 138, Lyons Falls, NY 13368.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.