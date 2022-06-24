MASSENA – Graveside services for Kathryn Jean (Cook) Graton, 70, a resident of Water Street, Massena, will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery in Norwood. Kathryn passed away suddenly to natural causes at her home on June 21, 2022. Kathryn was born in Potsdam, NY on September 14, 1951 to the late Earl Edward and Kathryn Maud Alexander Cook. Known as Aunt Jean to many family members, Kathryn was raised in Norwood and graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School. She married Paul Graton at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood. He later pre-deceased her. Kathryn later met Michael A. Guay and spent many wonderful years until his passing in 2020. She is survived by Connie, Beatrice and Angela Turney; her beloved cat, Tigger; two sisters, Iva Wayman, Potsdam and Wanda Paro, Florida as well as her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and her Canadian family and friends. In addition to her parents, husband and companion, Kathryn was pre-deceased by a brother, Earl W. Cook.
Kathryn worked in the Kitchen at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena for many years. She enjoyed collecting figurines, plastic canvass sewing, a newly learned skill of crocheting and enjoyed watching older movies and shows, especially westerns. She looked forward to family gatherings at holidays and spending vacation times camping at her late brothers house during the summers. One of the highlights most recently was the Cook family reunion in 2011, where she enjoyed the family gathering, learning more about the family history and taking a tour around the North Country to visit dearly departed family members. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with Connie, Beatrice and Angela Turney as much as she could, especially with the pandemic continuously keeping family apart. Memorial donations in Kathryn’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
