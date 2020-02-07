CARTHAGE, NY- Kathryn L. Marshall, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont, NY.
Kathryn was born on April 14, 1923 on the family farm on Pillar Point in Dexter, NY to the late Brayton and Lena Carpenter-Adams. She graduated from Dexter High School and went on to Business School in Watertown, where she trained to be a secretary. Kathryn enjoyed her secretarial position at a law firm for many years, finishing her career working at the City Clerk’s Office in Watertown.
Kathryn married Ray Marshall at the Dexter Methodist Church in June of 1945. In addition to working part-time, she was an active member of the Emmanuel Congregational Church in Watertown, NY for over sixty years, serving as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.
Everyone knew her as “Kay”, a warm woman with a quick smile and a hearty laugh. Kay lived for family, gardening, and the enjoyment of the simple things in life. Some of her happiest years were spent sharing life with Ray on Point Salubrious in Chaumont. Her nickname was “Pointwalker”, because she was commonly seen walking for miles or mowing her lawn, even at age 95. She was proud to have travelled to her son’s wedding in Brussels, Belgium, to Hong Kong with good friends, to Phoenix with her granddaughter, Katrina, and to the Bahamas with the entire family.
Kathryn is survived by a daughter-in-law; DeEtte Marshall, Chaumont, NY, her grandchildren; Katrina (Dick) Homer, Cleveland, OH, and Eric (Lisa) Marshall, Glen Park, NY, and a nephew; Homer (Mary) Lamphear, Evans Mills, NY.
Along with her husband and parents, Kathryn is predeceased by a son; Marshall Marshall, a sister; Ruth Lamphear, and a brother; Stanley Adams.
There will not be any formal services. Donations may be made in Kay’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
