CLARE – Kathryn May Moore, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton. There will be a graveside service in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
