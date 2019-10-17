RAYMONDVILLE -- Graveside services for 81 year old Kathryn R. Monroe, a resident of the United Helpers Care and Rehabilitation Center, Canton, and formerly of Raymondville, will be held on Monday, October 21 at 2 p.m. at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk. Kathryn passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the United Helpers Home in Canton. Kathryn is survived by her three sons, Francis Monroe Jr., Jeffrey Phelix and Bradley Phelix, all of Raymondville and her beloved seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Kathryn was born on August 19, 1938 in Nunda, NY to the late Albert and Maude Schryer. A marriage to Francis Monroe Sr. ended in divorce and later, Kathryn meet her lifelong companion, Raymond E. Phelix Jr. Kathryn was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, watching t.v. and spending time with her family. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Kathryn R. Monroe.
