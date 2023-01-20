Kathryne Jane (Brown) Bigarel, 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, in St. Elizabeth Campus in Utica, NY.
Kathryne graduated from Gouverneur High School and attended Buffalo College. She was employed at E.J. Noble Hospital in the laboratory for several years and retired to have her children. She returned to employment at St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services as a Social Welfare Examiner for 30 years, where she worked in the Nursing Home Unit for a majority of that time, until she retired in 2001. She was recognized and praised by the families of her elderly and long-term care patients and the Nursing Homes that she serviced.
Kathryne was born on November 19th, 1945, the daughter of Donald Brown and Dorothy Hayden Brown. She was married to Philip Bigarel on November 30th, 1964.
She is predeceased by her parents and sister, Beverly Conklin.
She is survived by her husband, Philip, children; Jason & Jodi Bigarel, and Dawn Farley, sisters Bethany Kirby, Vickey and Terry Newvine, and Karen & Tom Green, her grandchildren, Sundi and Clinton Bigarel, Bryant Farley, Brielle & Rob Meyer, and Brynn Farley, and many nieces and nephews.
She served as the President of the Gouverneur Garden Club for many years and would be seen maintaining the gardens at the park and fairgrounds. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Gouverneur. She also was on the Cambray Housing board.
She enjoyed golfing, bowling, boating, and enjoyed having a glass of wine by her pool with her sisters and friends in the summertime.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 12 p.m. at Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur with Pastor Howard Maxson officiating and burial to follow at Hailesboro Cemetery in Hailesboro, NY. Calling hours will be on Friday, 1/20, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, 1/21, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. preceding the funeral service. A celebration of life will take place at the Casablanca following the burial.
Memorial donations in honor of Kathy are encouraged to the Gouverneur Breast and Ovarian Cancer Fund or Gouverneur Garden Club.
