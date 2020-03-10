There will be a graveside service at a later date for Kathy A. Brenon. Mrs. Brenon of 7400 Charnick Drive, Adams died at her home while under the care of her son Corey Brenon and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 64. Mrs. Brenon is also survived by her son Shayne Brenon of Adams. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
