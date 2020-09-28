CARTHAGE – Kathy A. Madore, 70, of 217 Church Street, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday morning, September 26, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Kathy was born on February 9, 1950 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Samuel and Maybelle (Marshall) Coleman. She attended General Brown High School. She was employed with Credo Community Center for 20 years, along with working at various doctor’s offices. Most recently, she was employed as a cashier in the West Carthage Elementary School.
On July 16, 1970 she married Normand Madore in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Survivors include Normand, her husband of 50 years; one daughter, Michelle “Missy” Madore of Carthage; one son, Michael (Renee Kaban) Madore of Lowville; and five grandchildren, Taylor Mono & companion Michael Russel of Carthage; Brock Hoffman of Carthage; Jakob Barden of Carthage; and Michael and Nicholas Madore, Lowville. Her beloved dog, Tootsie.
She is predeceased by a sister, Cindy Ada.
Kathy enjoyed bowling and spending time at camp in Belfort and was a life time member of the Carthage VFW Post -7227 and the Carthage American Legion Post -789. She was the proud founding member of the “Purplish Bitches.” Elvis fan and loved the Minnesota Vikings.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3-7 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Burial will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2:00pm-6:00pm at the American Legion Post -789 located at 415 West Street in Carthage.
Memorial donations can be made to Shots for Dot (Carthage American Legion), and Ryan’s Walk, (Carthage Turkey Bowl).
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.