NORWOOD – Funeral services for Kathy L. Conroy, 70, a resident of 275 Austin Ridge Road, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Potsdam with Pastor Bud Leach presiding. Kathy passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Saratoga General Hospital with family at her side. Kathy is survived by her three daughters, Danielle and Patrick Facteau, Potsdam; Tara Smith and Michael Broome, Norwood and Carolyn Conroy, Oklahoma; her fourteen beloved grandchildren; her three brothers, Robert and Becky Smith, Missouri; Fred and Shelia Duffany, LaFargeville, NY and Tom Duffany, LaFargeville, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. Kathy is pre-deceased by her parents, a brother Bill Smith, two sisters, Patricia Piper and Nancy Smith and a sister-in-law, Anne Duffany. Born in Hounsfield, NY on February 5, 1953, Kathy was raised by Donald and Lou Duffany and graduated from LaFargeville Central School. She continued her education and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Most recently, she worked for United Helpers in Canton where she retired from in 2015 and previously worked at Pueblo Norte in Pheonix, AZ where she was the Assistant Director of Nursing. In her free time, Kathy enjoyed quilting and dancing, but found her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and friends. Kathy was a communicant of the Church of the Nazarene where memorial donations can be made in her memory and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Kathy L. Conroy.
Kathy L. Conroy
February 5, 1953 - July 11, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
