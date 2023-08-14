Kathy Marconi Kane, of Western springs, IL; beloved wife of Jack J. Kane; loving mother of Brendan John Kane and Adam Michael Kane; dear sister of David J. (Deborah) Marconi and Paula J. Marconi; cherished sister in-law of Patricia A., Eileen M., James P., and Michael F. (Marcy) Kane. Preceded in death by her loving parents, Nazareno and Angelina Marconi, née Pecori; Kathy is an aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday, August 13th, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral, Monday, August 14th, 10:15 AM from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale to St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL. Mass 11:00 AM. Mass will be Live Streamed https://www.facebook.com/sjcwesternsprings. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, Northwestern Memorial Foundation, Breast Cancer OncoSet Program, to be used to support medical researchers working to improve the prevention and treatment of breast cancer, https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/giving/index.html or Misericordia Heart of Mercy, to be used to provide care for Misericordia residents with mild to profound developmental disabilities, https://www.misericordia.com are appreciated. Please sign Kathy’s register book electronically by clicking HERE. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Kathy Marconi Kane
