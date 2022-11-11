Kathy Windle, age 65, died Friday morning October 28, 2022. She died of complications from pancreatic cancer. Kathy Windle was a performer, businesswomen, educator, trainer, and award-winning choreographer. Wife, mother to almost everyone she met under the age of eighteen, grandmother to others, a friend to all. Ms. Kathy is survived by her husband of forty-one years, eight children, five grandchildren, three sisters, and a world of extended family. Our Ms. Kathy lived in music and movement. Ms. Kathy was an amazingly talented performing arts entrepreneur who gifted everyone she met with her time, talents, and a little bit of pixie dust. Her life was not about competition. Her life and legacy is about contribution. Giving love and care with glittering joy, Ms. Kathy touched the lives of thousands of children, teens, and adults young and old, in ways that changed their lives for the better. Honor her memory and her legacy by doing the same in your life. Kathy’s Celebration of Life will take place at New Hopewell on December 29. Because we knew her, we have been changed for good. Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Kathy Windle
