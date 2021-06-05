Kathyrn L. (Kathy) Bearup, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, 70, of Rome, passed away unexpectedly at Rome Health, on June 1, 2021. She was born on November 1, 1950, in Heuvelton, N.Y., a daughter of the late James Ray and Betty Mittiga Peacock. Kathy attended Heuvelton Schools and went on to graduate from Albany College of Pharmacy. In 1974, Kathy was united in marriage to the love of her life, David Bearup, in a ceremony that took place in Heuvelton. It was a union that lasted 46 wonderful years. Kathy was a member of St. Paul’s Church of Rome. She was employed as a Pharmacist at a number of hospital and retail pharmacies for more than three decades and retired from the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy.
She had a passion for painting, gardening, sewing, walking on the beach, hanging with her social club, the Ya-Yas, and organizing and hosting themed parties for her granddaughters. Recently she discovered a love for playing Minecraft online with her children and grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her devoted husband, David; a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Richard VanSteeland of Virginia Beach; three sons and a daughter-in-law, David Bearup of Rome, James and Jennifer Bearup of Liverpool, Matthew Bearup of Seattle; and two cherished grandchildren, Emma and Vivian. She was predeceased by a sister, Karon Lancto.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6 PM at Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3-6 PM prior to the service.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to please adhere to mask and social distancing regulations.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to the Rome Rescue Mission.
