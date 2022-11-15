COLTON – Funeral services for Katricia A. Sharlow Carr, 57, a resident of 171 Chapel Hill Road, Colton, will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton, at a later date. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Mrs. Sharlow passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at her home. Katricia is survived by her three children, Melissa Berger, Stacey Cota and Allan Cota, all of Colton, her beloved six grandchildren and a brother, Edward Sharlow and his companion Sherri Hermann, Dexter, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. Katricia was pre-deceased by her parents and three brothers, Timothy, Jody and Gary Sharlow.
Born in Potsdam, NY on August 25, 1965 to the late Alvin E and Elizabeth Corcoran Sharlow, Katricia graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and later married Donald Carr. She worked as a waitress for many several years in Florida before moving back home. In her free time, Katricia enjoyed attending bingo, taking an occasional trip to the casino and watching jeopardy and wheel of fortune. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Katricia A. Sharlow Carr.
