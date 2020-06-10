HARRISVILLE, NY ~ Kay E. Ray, 78, formerly of Harrisville, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Upstate Medical Ctr., Syracuse, where she had been a patient since June 3rd.
Born May 7, 1942 in Harrisville, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Laverna M. (Reader) Ripley, she was a 1959 graduate of Harrisville Central School.
A marriage to Warren A. “Johnny” Miller in 1960 ended in divorce. She later married Howard E. Ray. Mr. Ray died on October 7, 2018.
Kay was a mother, homemaker, and along with her husband, Howard, owned and helped run the Village Inn in Harrisville during the 1970’s, and Ray’s Texaco Gas Station in Harrisville from the late 1970’s until the mid 1980’s. She also worked as a “Nanny” for children of area families for many years. She had recently been residing with her daughter, Donna, in Carthage.
A former member of the Harrisville United Methodist Church in Harrisville, Kay had also been a previous member of the American Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary. Throughout her life she very much enjoyed bowling (was a member of the original Gutter Dusters), traveling, spending summers at Lake Bonaparte, and above all, spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her five children, Donna M. (Robert) Stone, of Carthage, Julie A. (Richard) Malbeuf, of Harrisville, Carol L. (Michael) Urbanowicz, of Adams Center, Barbara J. (Bryan) Bessette, of Canton, and Jeffrey W. (Karri) Miller, of New Bremen; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles R. Ripley, of Harrisville, and Carl W. “Skip” Ripley, of Ingleside, IL; two sisters, Karen “Sue” Wiltse, of Hope Mills, NC, and Trudy J. Parow, of Harrisville, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Kay will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Harrisville Fire Hall with Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy, Fire Chaplin, officiating. A graveside committal will follow in the Harrisville Community Cemetery, Harrisville.
Calling hours where the family and friends will be received at the Fire Hall will also be on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral service at the Harrisville Fire Hall.
Memorial donations may be made to either the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department or the Harrisville Food Pantry.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville.
Online obituary and messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
