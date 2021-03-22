CARTHAGE – Kay Elizabeth Pridell, 83, formerly of Carthage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home in Surprise, Arizona with her husband by her side and under the care of Hospice.
Kay was born on January 7, 1938 in Carthage, New York, daughter of the late Henry and Ida (Pias) Lewis. She attended Augustinian Academy and went on to work as an office manager for Grants in Carthage.
In 1959 she married Jack Pridell at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage.
Kay was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church of Clayton. She was a homemaker and volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Baldwinsville, serving as the Director for a time. She and Jack enjoyed spending time at their homes in Arizona and Clayton, where they had many special friends.
She enjoyed traveling around the country with Jack in their RV, playing casino slots, and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Jack Pridell and four of her children; son Kirk Pridell (Michelle) of Papillion, Nebraska; son Steven Pridell of Tupper Lake, New York; daughter Michelle Sojdak (Anthony) of Berlin, New Jersey and son Timothy Pridell (Kristy) of Queen Creek Arizona; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, Jon Pridell; parents Ida (Pias) and Henry Lewis and sister, Shirley Davin.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., with the Rev. Lisa J. Busby, Pastor of the Christ Episcopal Church of Clayton, officiating. Burial will be held in the Spring at Hillside Cemetery in West Carthage.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that any charitable donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
