Kay L. Foster, 83, formerly of Depauville and Clayton and currently of Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown passed away at her daughter’s home in Watertown Friday, May 28, 2021.
Kay was born in the town of Clayton on March 4, 1938, daughter of Miles A. and Hila D. Otis Putnam.
She married Carl D. Foster at St. Lawrence Methodist Church Cape Vincent on August 31, 1958 with Pastor Little officiating. Mr. Foster died June 10, 2017.
Kay worked as a switchboard operator for NY Telephone and was a clerk at the Hotel Woodruff, both in Watertown and was a clerk at Compo’s Grocery Store, Depauville. She retired from Guardino Elementary School as a lunch clerk after serving the school for fourteen years. She was a member of Depauville United Methodist Church and a 26 year member of Depauville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, donating many afghans throughout the North Country and sending many to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Kay was an avid baker, but most of all, time with her children and grandchildren were cherished by her.
Kay is survived by her four children, Cheryl Bartlett and husband Randy, Watertown, Linda Becker, Clayton, Todd Foster and wife Jill, Clayton; and Mary A. Foster Schwalm and husband Peter, New Hope, PA; five grandchildren, Sarah K. Bartlett, Richard M. and Anthony James Becker, and Cory Hansen and Faith Ann Foster; brother Carl O. Putnam and wife Sue, CT; sister-in-law Jean Gardner and husband Wilbert; brother-in-law Alan Burkhard; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her husband, Carl, Kay was predeceased by her parents; stepmother Dorothy Hart Putnam; son Richard Carl Foster; daughter Nancy Hibbard; grandson Colin Foster Bartlett; step brother Hart E. Cornaire; and step sister Mary E. Cornaire.
A graveside service will be held in St. Lawrence Cemetery, town of Cape Vincent at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Kay’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
