Keith A. Trombley, 35 of Dexter passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening at his home.
Keith was born July 19, 1984 in Watertown, the son of Scott and Cindy White Trombley. He graduated from General Brown High School in 2001 and went to Plumbing and Heating School in Connecticut.
Keith was self-employed in the Plumbing and Heating business.
Keith enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by a son Kaden Trombley, his companion for years Chelsea Osborn, his parents Scott Trombley of N. Carolina and his mother Cindy Trombley of Dexter and step-dad David Taylor. He also has a brother Joshua Taylor, Grandmother Ann Gonseth of Calcium, Aunt Penny Phelps of Brownville Uncle Phil and Aunt Jennifer White of Pennsylvania, Aunt Laurie Molleur and Uncle Joey of Florida and a cousin Justin Somers of Florida ,nephews Joey Ostrum and Kevin Phelps.
A graveside service will be held Thursday June 25th at 2:00 PM at the Brownville Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to dexterfuneral.com. Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter is in charge of arrangements.
